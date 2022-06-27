Worthy Reads

🇩🇪 Full Circle: The New York Times’ Katrin Bennhold interviews U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann, whose father fled Nazi rule in Germany almost a century ago. “Ms. Gutmann was sworn in on the Hebrew Bible her German grandmother Amalie, for whom she was named, had brought with her from Germany… Her father, an Orthodox Jew who fled Germany when he was 23 and later organized the escape of his parents and four siblings, barely spoke to Ms. Gutmann about his own past, but he taught her about the Holocaust. ‘He clearly did not want me as a child to know — let alone to carry forward — his emotional trauma, but he definitely wanted me to carry the lessons of “never again” forward,’ Ms. Gutmann recalled.” [NYTimes]

🗳️ Empire State Politics: Politico’s Anna Gronewold profiles Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the frontrunner in the Republican gubernatorial race in New York, ahead of Tuesday’s primary. “The Republicans were expecting their candidate to face [former Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, not Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for reelection after she took over when Cuomo resigned in August amid sexual harassment allegations. Hochul is now cruising toward likely victory in the Democratic primary, also being held on Tuesday. ‘We thought through this race from 100,000 different dimensions and — it’s in our TV ads. I’ve said it during rallies,’ Zeldin said. ‘I feel it personally even when I don’t express it publicly: I’m all in; losing this race is not an option. I believe that winning this race for us is the only option, and every day that goes by I am more confident in the plan.’” [Politico]

🎓 Campus Beat: In the Harvard Crimson, Gemma Schneider, an associate editorial editor at the student paper, reflects on the decision of the Crimson’s editorial board to pen a piece endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. “The Board admits, still in line with past precedent, that BDS is a ‘blunt tool.’ I believe that this tool is finer than we realize. It has been sharpened by societal forces, and historical precedents, in order to wage what is, at its core, not a fundamentally economic war of boycotts and sanctions — but a more sinister and violent ideological one. People like me — a ‘f-cking Zionist,’ a ‘smelly Jew,’ a modern-day ‘Elder of Zion’ — are not simply ‘collateral damage’ in this war. We are targets — directly wounded by signals and signs of rhetorical weaponry, and dismissed when we respond to what we know has historically been the writing on the wall. Writing this has not been easy — not just because of the complicated history, to which I have personal ties. It has also been difficult because BDS is the embodiment of everything that I have known the Board to stand against — and, in light of the Board’s failure to recognize that, I can’t help but feel a strange mix of sadness, disappointment, and fear.” [HarvardCrimson]

✡️ Menschy Mayor: In City & State Pennsylvania, Ari Mittleman pays tribute to the Keystone State’s first Jewish governor, born Milton Jerrold Shapiro before changing his name. “Shapp’s early years embodied the ‘American Dream.’ His grandparents fled antisemitic tyranny in Europe to launch a new life in the U.S. To help his family make ends meet, he taught himself how to drive a truck. During the Great Depression, he would drive longer routes taking in the diversity of America. The antisemitism and racially motivated hate crimes that the U.S. is facing now are seldom manifested by thugs in white hoods. However, back then the risk was quite clear and Shapiro decided it would be wise to change his name to Shapp.” [City&StatePA]

🔍 Historical Lens: Politico’s Michael Schaffer spotlights an upcoming State Department event honoring a diplomat whose opposition to a Nixon administration foreign policy placed him at odds with then-National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger, who would go on to be secretary of state. “Kissinger, meanwhile, remains one of the most famous figures in America, but the makeup of his admirers has changed, for reasons relevant to the [Archer K.] Blood story. Always loathed on the left, in the past couple decades he fell out of favor on the right, too, first as Republicans embraced democracy-promotion during the George W. Bush era. (Ironically, when Bush’s moralistic neocons were riding high, the Foreign Service — Blood’s home — was derided for allegedly preferring a more cold-blooded, Kissingerian approach.) The GOP swung in a radically different direction during the Trump years, but Kissinger the globetrotting advocate of alliances, balance-of-power and global order was never going to be an idol for the America First set.” [Politico]