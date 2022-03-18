👋 Good Friday morning!

Negotiations in Vienna over Iran's nuclear program are in the final stages, Biden administration officials told lawmakers yesterday.

Negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear program are in the final stages, Biden administration officials told lawmakers yesterday.

The National Security Council’s Brett McGurk and Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley gave a classified briefing to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, seeming optimistic that a deal could still come together.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Brian Mast (R-FL) are reintroducing their billto provide Israel with so-called “bunker busters” — the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal — Jewish Insider has learned. That weapon could allow Israel to independently strike at Iran’s best-protected nuclear facilities.

“We must prepare for the serious threat of a nuclear-armed Iran when key provisions of the deal expire. That’s why I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to defend Israel from Iran and Hezbollah, and reinforce our ally’s qualitative military edge in the region with ‘bunker buster’ munitions,” Gottheimer said in a statement to JI.

Mast said, “Since the radical Islamists took over in 1979, the Iran regime’s goal has been destroying the Jewish homeland, Israel. We cannot sit silent while they continue trying to wipe Israel off the map… Israel must have the tools it needs to protect its people against Iranian aggression.”

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told House lawmakers yesterday, “I don’t think [Iran has] made a decision to go forward” with creating a nuclear weapon, because “they want the sanctions relief” that would come with a deal. “I think the best solution would be to get an agreement where they’re not going to get a nuclear weapon,” he continued.

Following that hearing, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) said she is “even more convinced” that a new Iran deal will put Israel and Iran “on a collision course,” a warning she said Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog provided in a Wednesday meeting.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), who opposed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, signaled in a Wednesday statement that she intends to oppose the new agreement as it has been outlined publicly.

Meng said, “Any new agreement must address three core tenets — Iran’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile program and its funding of terrorism. It is simply not enough to return to the 2015 agreement while Iran’s oil continues to flow and its centrifuges continue to spin.” She also called for a new deal to address expiring restrictions and sunsets in the original deal.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill yesterday with a dozen other Senate Republicans seeking to block certain sanctions waivers for non-military Iranian nuclear projects.

And several former Trump administration officials expressed their support for a House resolution from 50 Republicans expressing opposition to the Vienna negotiations.