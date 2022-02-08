swing state

Josh Shapiro’s open Pennsylvania primary lane

In the long days between Election Day 2020 and the moment Joe Biden was declared the victor four days later, Pennsylvania became ground zero for, as attorney general Josh Shapiro called it, “the big lie” — the falsehood that Republicans were the rightful winners of the election. As the state’s top law enforcement officer, Shapiro was in charge of fighting back. He is now running to be governor of Pennsylvania, the state that he says is at the “epicenter” of the national battle over voting. The 15 Republicans vying to take him on “peddle the big lie every day. They didn’t acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election, and they will appoint secretaries of state who I believe will undermine our democracy in the 2024 presidential election,” Shapiro told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch in a recent interview. “I think that is critical.”

Keystone contention: Pennsylvania will be one of the most closely watched states in this year’s election cycle. With Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf term-limited and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) opting not to run for a third term, the state has the rare combination of wide-open fields in both the Senate and gubernatorial races. While 2022 appears set to be a difficult year for Democrats nationwide, Shapiro raised $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year alone. ”He’s doing wonderfully because so far he’s preempted a primary, which is very unusual,” said Neil Oxman, a Democratic political consultant based in Philadelphia.

Starting young: Shapiro has held elected office since 2005, first as a state representative, then as a county commissioner in suburban Montgomery County and finally as attorney general. His passion for politics began as a middle schooler, when he launched an international pen-pal movement to connect young Americans with Jewish refuseniks in the Soviet Union. Shapiro’s pen pal, Avi Goldstein, and his family left the USSR in time to make it to Shapiro’s bar mitzvah in Pennsylvania. He later ran for student body president at Akiba Hebrew Academy (now Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy) in Merion Station, Pa. — the only election Shapiro ever lost.

Where they are: “We’re running a campaign that’s focused on meeting people where they are and meeting their needs,” Shapiro told JI. This philosophy is exemplified in Shapiro’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to vaccination, he emphasizes education and outreach over mandates. His goal is ”educating and empowering the public, giving them facts, as opposed to dictates, [and] making sure that they understand the power of what a vaccine can do to save their lives, and in the case of schools, save children’s lives,” noted Shapiro, whose platform does not include vaccine mandates.

Challah-burg: If he makes it to the governor’s mansion, Shapiro will keep up weekly Shabbat dinners with his wife and four children. “There’s a strong and vibrant Jewish community,” said Shapiro of Harrisburg. “We’ll have lots of Shabbat dinners at the governor’s residence that bring a lot of people from all different walks of life together for good food, good conversation and good challah.”

