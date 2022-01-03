Worthy Reads

📸 Say Cheese: The New York Times’s Dan Bilefsky profiles Braulio Rocha, a Portuguese janitor-turned-photographer, dubbed the “bar mitzvah photography king of Montreal,” whose career change was spurred by a chance cancelation by a photographer scheduled to cover a bris at Montreal’s Shaar Hashomayim synagogue. “Gideon Zelermyer, the Shaar’s cantor, who hired Mr. Rocha to shoot his son Max’s bar mitzvah, observed that a janitor reinventing himself as a bar mitzvah photography maven in a foreign country is a quintessentially Jewish story. ‘There is a virtue in our community of welcoming strangers as we, too, were strangers in a strange land,’ he said. ‘That is the story of Passover. There are times when you have to dust yourself off and move forward with life with a lot of uncertainty, and Braulio embodies that.’” [NYTimes]

🇮🇱🇺🇸 Adelson’s Access:In Politico, the Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson spotlights the impact of billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s giving on the Republican Party’s support for Israel. “Adelson’s wealth got him access to the halls of power…. He cared about few political issues save the U.S.-Israel relationship, using his money and influence to prod for the changes he wanted to see, almost all of them aimed at strengthening the alliance and protecting the Jewish people… ‘There are many people who are big donors, and what they seek is access. What Sheldon was actually seeking was to make a difference. What he was seeking was change,’ says Ron Dermer, the former Israeli ambassador to the United States. ‘Access was a means to an end, and the end was to do things that were critical to Israel and the U.S.’” [Politico]

☢️ Impending Crisis: The New Yorker’s Robin Wright looks at the current state of play between Iran and the global powers negotiating a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, as Tehran inches closer to having nuclear capabilities. “The [Biden] Administration does not want to reward Iran without proof that it is reversing its nuclear advances, reverting to older centrifuges, reducing its uranium stockpile, and allowing full inspections. Working with five world powers, the U.S. may somehow manage to restore the nuclear deal. Iran does face unprecedented challenges at home and from the outside world. The original revolutionaries are dying out, and their grandchildren are more into social media than ideology. In 2021, sporadic protests erupted as more than three hundred cities dealt with shortages of water and electricity; demonstrators also took to the streets to complain about low or unpaid wages. But if diplomacy stalls and Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program, the senior Administration official warned, the U.S. could face a nuclear crisis in the first quarter of 2022.” [NewYorker]

🤯Forgotten Focus: In the Guardian, Johann Hari takes a deep dive into the phenomenon of drastically shorter attention spans, brought about by social media and other facets of modern life. “Just as the feminist movement reclaimed women’s right to their own bodies (and still has to fight for it today), I believe we now need an attention movement to reclaim our minds. I believe we need to act urgently, because this may be like the climate crisis, or the obesity crisis – the longer we wait, the harder it will get. The more our attention degrades, the harder it will be to summon the personal and political energy to take on the forces stealing our focus. The first step it requires is a shift in our consciousness. We need to stop blaming ourselves, or making only demands for tiny tweaks from our employers and from tech companies. We own our own minds – and together, we can take them back from the forces that are stealing them.” [Guardian]

⚽ Manchester Un-United: In Bloomberg, David Yaffe-Bellany and David Hellier explore how the debacle surrounding the proposed sale of elite Super League forced the American Glazer family, which owns the U.K.’s Manchester United soccer club, to listen to the team’s fans. “After staving off the Super League, English fans are now trying to wrest back some of the influence they’ve lost to overseas investors. They argue that sports teams are fundamentally different from ordinary businesses — that they should operate as something akin to a public trust, with input from the local community. The pitch invasion at Old Trafford, which led to a series of arrests and forced the Premier League to reschedule a high-profile match between United and Liverpool, has helped spur a push for reform…Over the summer, Joel Glazer, United’s co-chairman, met with fans over Zoom, the first time he’d spoken directly with them. The club has also been locked in negotiations with a leading fan coalition, the Manchester United Supporters Trust, over a new corporate structure that would allow fans to claim a financial stake in the club.” [Bloomberg]