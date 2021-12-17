👋 Good Friday morning!

Why is Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) getting involved in the race for speaker of the New York City Council? According to a New York Post report, the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who represents Queens, is working alongside City Councilmember Tiffany Caban, a favorite of the Democratic Socialists of America, to install Councilmember Adrienne Adams as speaker over fellow Queens resident, Councilmember Francisco Moya.

Both Adams and Moya claimed earlier this week that they have the necessary votes to win the position, though some in the party have expressed skepticism that Moya, who has the backing of Mayor-elect Eric Adams (who is not related to the Queens councilwoman), has drummed up enough support ahead of the January vote.

The Post highlighted Caban’s views on Israel, noting that she is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and stating that Meeks “is joining forces with socialist, anti-Israel-leaning elected officials.”

However, Democrats in New York tell JI that the unlikely pairing between Meeks, who was elected as Queens County Democratic leader in 2019, and Caban is purely political. “The speaker’s race is one of the last places county leaders can really exert their influence,” a Democratic source told JI. “They all have their own preferred candidate and work to cut deals for chairmanships for their delegation.”

A 25-year-old Israeli man was killed in a shooting attack near the Homesh outpost in the West Bank on Thursday. The army said shots were fired at a car the victim was traveling in. Two other passengers sustained light injuries.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack today in the West Bank that killed an Israeli citizen and wounded two others,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the victims of this attack and their families.”

“Last night’s murderous terrorist attack in the West Bank robbed a family of their father and husband. May his memory be a blessing. We pray for swift healing to the injured victims,” said U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “Together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the person killed in the horrific attack that took place tonight in Samaria, and a speedy recovery to the wounded. The security forces will get their hands on the terrorists very soon and we’ll ensure that justice is served.”

Physical attacks and acts of vandalism allegedly perpetrated by settlers against Palestinians have been reported since yesterday’s attack, which was the latest in a series of terrorist attacks in recent weeks.

Settlers erected a new West Bank outpost in the early hours of Friday morning, named Nofei Yehuda, in memory of the victim, Yehuda Dimentman.

Alan Gross was released from a Cuban prison seven years ago today, after five years of incarceration. Read our interview with him from last year.