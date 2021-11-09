keeping busy

A triathlete runs (and swims, and cycles) to daylight

Yuval David Shimoni

​​Yuval David Shimoni is literally running for his life these days. And swimming. And cycling. When he competes Friday in Israel’s first-ever Ironman triathlon, he will be continuing his slow but steady recovery from the psychological trauma he suffered following his harrowing experiences in the IDF, reports Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve.

Sports therapy: In his agonizing journey toward healing, one that took him to the brink of suicide, David Shimoni said, sport helped save him. The discipline required in an event like the triathlon provides him with positive challenges, gives him faith in himself and the strength to succeed through hard work and self-improvement. Regular therapy and a soldiers’ triathlon support group have also helped along the way. “I’m still in the process of returning to myself,” David Shimoni, today a therapist who is guiding others on their own paths to recovery.

Breaking point: During the Second Lebanon War in 2006, David Shimoni was called for reserve duty and his army unit entered Lebanon. The house where they were holed up was hit by two missiles, killing nine members of his unit and wounding several others. David Shimoni was physically unscathed. But he said that a some seven-hour wait for the rescue-and-evacuation force to arrive, and what followed, caused him deep psychological trauma that would manifest itself several years later. “After they evacuated the dead and the wounded, we were instructed to stay there. We were covered in blood, we had no food, no water and we didn’t know why we were staying — we hadn’t been given a new mission,” David Shimoni told JI. The long days that followed in Lebanon almost broke him.

No way out: After his unit returned to Israel, he thought “the nightmare was over.” He finished his university exams and took a flight to China, where he lived for several years. It was during that time that the flashbacks began, mostly coming to him at night. Shortly after, the anger attacks began and David Shimoni felt himself deteriorating. He returned home to Israel but he started isolating himself from his loved ones. He started taking psychiatric medication and sleeping pills. At some point, he started using drugs, first soft ones and then harder ones. He stopped working and the symptoms, the depression and the despair got worse, snowballing into acts of self-harm. David Shimoni was suicidal. “My romance with death started in the war. The answer became death,” he explained.

Running forward: Today, David Shimoni is not only healthy and happy, but helping others on their own paths out of depression to recovery. Crucial in his recovery process has been his involvement in a triathlon group, part of the Brothers for Life NGO that supports IDF veterans who sustained physical or psychological injuries as combat soldiers. He’s already completed two triathlons and sees the half Ironman in Tiberias, organized and hosted by the Tel Aviv-based Comtecgroup and the Sylvan Adams Foundation, as “the peak of the peak.” “It’s a great privilege to take part in the first Ironman in the country I fought and was injured for. It’s a double victory for me,” David Shimoni said.

