U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield arrived in Israel today for a four-day trip that will include high-level meetings with Israeli government officials in Jerusalem and Palestinian Authority leaders in Ramallah, as well as officials in Amman, Jordan. In Israel, she will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.

The trip marks the ambassador’s first visit to Israel. She will also be the first representative of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to meet with members of the new Israeli government, a senior administration official told Jewish Insider on Friday.

Thomas-Greenfield intends to focus on advancing U.S. priorities on Middle East issues, the official said.

In Ramallah, the ambassador will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and members of Palestinian civil society, “continuing the Biden administration’s efforts to rebuild ties with Palestinians,” said the official. In Jordan, Thomas-Greenfield will meet with government officials to strengthen the strategic U.S.-Jordan partnership and explore regional issues.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan, who last week completed his term as Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., is accompanying Thomas-Greenfield during her time in Israel.

“I frequently work with Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield on preventing anti-Israel initiatives at the U.N. and in the Security Council,” Erdan said in a statement ahead of the visit. “I am certain that after her visit, her support for Israel will only be strengthened and the ambassador will learn many important things about Israel, which will bolster our standing in the international arena.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) emphasized in a statement to JI that the Biden administration’s plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem “must be agreed to by Israel.”

Gottheimer continued, “The U.S. has never opened a diplomatic office without the approval of the host government, and to do so in Israel would create a double standard. Any decision on this issue should be made with Israel’s consent and must recognize that Jerusalem is Israel’s undivided capital.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1 trillion infrastructure package today, which will provide, among other things, $50 million to the Department of Energy for nonprofit organizations to upgrade their infrastructure and purchase more energy-efficient equipment. Read JI’s explainer here.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) bluntly denied a report in The New York Post that he was considering retirement, writing on Twitter, “I am running for re-election…. I’ll still be fighting for progressive causes in Congress & the NYP [Post] will still be able to publish poorly sourced, fact-free nonsense!”

The congressional delegation to Israel last week led by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) discussed “next steps” regarding the Abraham Accords and Iran’s nuclear weapons program in its meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, a source familiar with the meeting told Jewish Insider.

In their meeting with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh they discussed diplomacy with Israel and the PA’s payments to the families of terrorists, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI. The group also discussed ways to strengthen the PA relative to Hamas and met with Palestinian students, the source told JI.

Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the group discussed Israeli safety and security, including cybersecurity cooperation. With Defense Minister Benny Ganz, they discussed Iron Dome replenishment and other U.S.-Israel defense collaboration.

Members of the Coons delegation also met with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels and Olaf Scholz — the likely next chancellor of Germany, and discussed combatting antisemitism, a source familiar with the trip told JI.

Rosen told JI, “Over the past week, I’ve visited multiple countries and discussed with senior European leaders rising levels of antisemitism, specifically violence targeting vulnerable Jewish communities… I welcome the new EU strategy on combating antisemitism, and look forward to continued partnership with our European allies to extinguish the fires of antisemitism and ensure Jewish communities in Europe can feel safe.”