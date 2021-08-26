👋 Good Thursday morning!

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. ET today at the White House. Iran will be the main theme of the inaugural meeting between the two leaders, with Bennett commenting prior to his trip that he planned to emphasize Israeli opposition to any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Accompanying the prime minister to the White House will be Dr. Eyal Hulata, Israel’s head of National Security Council, Bennett’s Chief of Staff Tal Gan-Zvi, Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, Military Secretary Lt. Gen. Avi Gil, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. and U.N. Gilad Erdan and Shimrit Meir, foreign policy advisor to the prime minister.

In meetings held Wednesday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Iran likewise took center stage, with leaders highlighting the strong strategic and security ties between the two countries. Bennett’s office said in a statement following his meeting with Austin that the two discussed “regional, diplomatic and security issues, especially the ways to block Iran’s regional aggression and the progress of its nuclear program.” More below.

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) are facing criticism from leaders in both parties for their surprise trip to Afghanistan. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, “I don’t think it’s right they went” but offering the caveat, “I understand their frustration of why they would want to go.” Two additional lawmakers are reportedly planning their own visits.

Moulton and Meijer explained their thinking in an interview with The New York Times. “Almost every veteran in Congress wants to extend the Aug. 31 deadline, including us, and our opinion on that was changed on the ground, because we started the evacuations so late. There’s no way we can get everyone out, even by Sept. 11. So we need to have a working relationship with the Taliban after our departure. And the only way to achieve that is to leave by Aug. 31,” Moulton said.

Meanwhile, the situation at Kabul airport continues to deteriorate. On Wednesday evening, the State Department urged U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport without specific instructions and told citizens at the airport gates to leave immediately amid escalating threats from ISIS.