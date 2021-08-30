👋 Good Monday morning!

The Israeli delegation to Washington returned to Israel yesterday, after an unexpected Shabbat stay in the nation’s capital. More on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip below.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday night in Ramallah, the first high-level, in-person meeting between Israeli and Palestinian officials in more than a decade. Sources from Bennett’s office said later that while he was aware of the meeting, “there is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians, nor will there be one.”

A statement from Gantz’s office said the two discussed security policies, as well as civilian and economic issues. Gantz, a former general and chief of staff of the IDF, told the Palestinian Authority leader that “Israel seeks to take measures that will strengthen the PA’s economy,” according to the statement. Gantz’s office said the two leaders agreed to further communication on the issues raised during the meeting.

Also attending were Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, Israel’s head of Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT); Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh; and Majid Faraj, head of the Palestinian Intelligence Service.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has joined the State Department’s Iran team as a senior adviser, Axios’s Barak Ravid reported. One of Shapiro’s main missions will be to engage in discussions with the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Defense to enhance coordination between the U.S. and Israel, and allow a more intimate dialogue about Iran. Shapiro, who served in the Obama administration, will spend half of his time in Washington and half in Israel, where he’ll work out of the U.S. embassy, according to Axios.

A parole board panel in California voted on Friday to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian militant who shot and killed Democratic presidential contender and then-Sen. Robert Kennedy in 1968. Sirhan’s release still needs to be approved by the full parole board and the governor of California.

A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election, has not said whether he will concur with the panel’s decision. The campaign of Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate in the recall election, did not respond to an inquiry from Jewish Insider on whether Elder, if elected, would grant parole to Sirhan.