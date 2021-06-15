Biden formally taps Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel

The president came under increasing pressure to pick an ambassador amid the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza

After months of intense speculation and numerous reports that Thomas Nides was a top contender for the job, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will nominate the Morgan Stanley vice chairman and former deputy secretary of state for management and resources as U.S. ambassador to Israel.

President Joe Biden had come under increasing pressure to nominate an ambassador to Israel amid the recent conflict between Israel and terrorist groups in Gaza. Jewish Insider first reported in December that Nides was a frontrunner for the position.

Dennis Ross, a fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, described Nides, who is Jewish, as “an inspired choice.”

“He knows a lot about the whole way you operate with the State Department, how you approach things diplomatically,” Ross told JI.

Ross added that Nides’ close ties to Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be critical assets to him in Jerusalem.

“The message to Israel is you’re getting someone who is high-powered, has experience, but is extremely close to the president and the two most senior people on foreign policy and national security,” Ross said. “It cuts both ways, both in terms of the Israelis knowing their concerns will be immediately brought in in a very clear way to the highest levels of the administration… [and] the Israelis will know that when the ambassador comes in to the prime minister, this is someone who’s absolutely representing where the president’s coming from.”

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a friend of Nides, described the Morgan Stanley chairman as “the perfect choice.” Miller noted that Nides has both previous government experience and political connections — rather than being a career foreign service officer or a high-powered donor with no government experience.

“With respect to the protection and furtherance of American national interests, and I would argue for the benefit of the U.S.-Israeli relationship, the model that Biden has chosen — a smart, well-connected ambassador with a lot of government and diplomatic experience — he chose wisely,” Miller said of Nides’ appointment.

In addition to his time as deputy secretary of state, Nides worked on Capitol Hill as assistant to the House majority whip and executive assistant to the House speaker before serving as chief of staff to the U.S. trade representative early in his career.

“[Nides] has a real pro-Israeli sensibility but also I think is capable of the kind of detachment that is critically important to finding the balance in the U.S.-Israel relationship between protecting Israel’s interests and protecting ours,” Miller emphasized.

Lawmakers and Jewish groups have also been pressuring Biden to nominate an ambassador at large to monitor and combat antisemitism. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said last week that nomination would be coming “very very soon.”