Senate Foreign Relations Committee advances Arab-Israeli normalization bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the U.S. Southern Border and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, in the Hart Senate Office Building on May 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted on Thursday to advance the bipartisan Israel Relations Normalization Act, a broadly popular bill, originally sponsored by Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Todd Young (R-IN) and James Risch (R-ID), that seeks to strengthen and expand last year’s agreements between Israel and a number of Arab nations, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. The legislation, which passed the committee by voice vote, has 56 total sponsors, making it likely to pass the Senate. Despite the bill’s broad support, Thursday’s meeting turned acrimonious over a pair of amendments introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Two-state or not two-state: One of Cruz’s amendments would have removed a line from the bill stating that U.S. policy is to support a negotiated two-state solution, which was added after Cruz signed onto the bill. The Texas senator argued that it is not Washington’s place to dictate what sort of peace agreement Israel should reach. “My view is we may well see a two-state solution, but it is not America’s place to arrogantly lecture Israel that that has to be the resolution,” Cruz said before the vote. The amendment failed by a 19-3 vote, with Cruz and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) voting in favor.

Face off: Debate on the amendment devolved into a shouting match between Cruz and Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who accused Cruz of “blackening” the committee’s bipartisan history by “turning the committee’s business for a political purpose,” speculating that the Texas senator was acting to advance his “presidential aspirations.” He also pointed to Cruz’s move to delay votes on all of the career nominees on the committee’s agenda.

Cut off: Cruz and Hagerty also introduced amendments seeking to block aid to the Palestinian Authority until it stops its “pay-to-slay” payments to families of individuals involved in acts of terrorism against Israelis. Cruz accused the Biden administration of attempting to circumvent the Taylor Force Act, which blocks most aid to the Palestinian Authority as long as it continues the payments. Risch, the ranking member, argued in support of the amendments, saying that, despite existing laws, “this money continues to leak for payments to the terrorists.” Both amendments failed along party lines in tied votes.

Fed up: Menendez argued that both amendments were redundant and appeared politically motivated. “It would seem this amendment, like some others, has been drafted for a purpose that is either redundant or an effort to tweet against those that are voting against it. While I don’t have a substantive objection, since this is already the law, there is absolutely no value added… or legitimate purpose, in my view, of the amendment,” Menendez said of Hagerty’s proposed amendment. He added that Cruz’s amendment “is written in such a way that can only be described from my view as a partisan ‘gotcha’ attempt to come away with some sort of statement that those who vote against it are voting against the Taylor Force Act or its requirements. Personally I’ve had enough of that.”

Backing out: Cruz, originally a cosponsor of the bill, pulled his sponsorship after his proposed amendments failed. He was also the only committee member to request to be recorded as voting no on the bill.

Behind the scenes: Later in the meeting, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) expressed concerns about the methods through which the Abraham Accords were negotiated, pointing to decisions such as recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara and the sale of F-35s and Reaper drones to the United Arab Emirates that were not officially part of the agreements but appear linked to them. “It’s pretty clear that commitments were made by the United States that this committee in particular and Congress did not get a chance to review,” Murphy said.

Elsewhere: A group of 73 House Democrats, backed by J Street, sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to roll back the Trump administration’s Israel policies and take a harder line with the Jewish state, including “[ensuring] that all relevant official U.S. documents and communications once again consistently refer to the status of the West Bank and Gaza Strip as occupied” and withdrawing the Trump administration’s peace plan, which the letter says “paved the way for possible unilateral annexation of territory.”