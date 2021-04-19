👋 Good Monday morning!

Months after the audio app Clubhouse was accused of providing a platform for antisemitism, the company is once again under fire after several Clubhouse “rooms” created yesterday included speakers freely sharing antisemitic tropes.

The rooms, which had names including “Do White Jews Benefit From White Privilege? Part 4,” “Finally, White Jews are getting a taste of their own 💊” and “Booted out of room speaking truth about Jewish Privilege!” amassed hundreds of listeners.

In a tweet Sunday evening, Clubhouse announced it had “shut down a number of rooms found to be in violation and, where appropriate, issued suspensions and removed users indefinitely…All forms of racism, antisemitism, hate speech and abuse are prohibited on Clubhouse and are a direct violation of the Community Guidelines.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who has challenged Facebook over its failure to crack down on hate speech, told JI: “The antisemitism that we have seen spread on Clubhouse in recent weeks, particularly the ugly surge this weekend, is a painful reminder of the persistence of anti-Jewish hate and how it infects so much of social media. This weekend we know that there was a torrent of ugly, indisputable hatred, from raw Holocaust denialism to disgusting lies about the Jewish people and slanderous claims against the Jewish state.”

Greenblatt added that the ADL’s Center for Technology and Society had been in touch with Clubhouse about concerns over antisemitism on the platform.

A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers is introducing legislation that would provide $30 million over five years to facilitate joint cybersecurity partnership programs between the United States and Israel, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports exclusively.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Todd Young (R-IN), joined by Reps. Jim Langevin (D-RI) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) in the House.

Iran’s chief negotiator said over the weekend that “a new understanding appears to be emerging” among parties at the nuclear talks in Vienna, though “serious disagreements” remain.

Israeli intelligence officials are reportedly concerned that U.S. officials could be “weeks away” from signing a deal with Iran to return to the terms of the 2015 agreement.