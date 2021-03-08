meet the candidate

Ben Kallos keeps the faith

When Ben Kallos graduated from college, he found himself weighing two opposing career goals: lawyer or rabbi. “I felt a calling for both,” Kallos, a former yeshiva student immersed in Talmud, told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel in a recent interview. “What one person said to me is, ‘First you sin, and then repent.’” He chose the law, but then, perhaps fittingly, opted for politics. His first bid for public office earned him a seat on the New York City Council, where he represents the Upper East Side. Now, Kallos is hoping he can put off repenting as he runs for the more high-profile role of Manhattan borough president.

Higher calling: Even as he seeks higher office, Kallos emphasized that his actions are still informed by a higher calling, in spite of his decision not to pursue the rabbinate. “I know that I have Hashem on my side doing the right thing,” said Kallos, a self-proclaimed “Conservadox” Jew who is a member of both Park East Synagogue and Congregation Or Zarua on the Upper East Side. Rabbi Scott Bolton, who leads Or Zarua, described Kallos as “a Jewishly soulful person” who “sees the big picture and cares about every detail.”

Crowded field: With no available public polling, it is difficult to assess whether Kallos has an edge in the crowded race to succeed Gale Brewer, who is running for her old seat on the City Council as she prepares to retire as Manhattan borough presidentat the end of her term. The primary field includes a number of formidable candidates, such as New York City Councilmember Mark Levine, state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Lindsey Boylan, a former congressional candidate and former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently accused the governor of sexual harassment.

Optimistic view: Still, Kallos believes he will rise to the top thanks to his record. He recently helped open a supermarket-style food pantry on the Upper East Side, an initiative originating from a resolution to address the homelessness crisis he made to himself on Yom Kippur. As a member of the Progressive Caucus who has refused donations from the real estate industry, Kallos said he would use his bullhorn to advocate for reforms around affordable housing and climate change. “Anywhere else in America, you hear stories about people struggling to get out of a small town,” he told JI, “but here in New York City, we’re struggling to stay, and I think we can fix it.”

‘Worker-led recovery’: “I want to see a worker-led recovery,” Kallos said. “I want to invest in New Yorkers.” He said he would build on the momentum established by Brewer, with whom he worked closely as a city councilman. And if he doesn’t win, there’s always the path not taken for him to consider. “Seminary may still be in my future,” he told JI. “It depends on how things go. I see my service and politics and government as doing the real work of tikkun, and the idea of seminary being something that might be one of my more selfish acts. That one would be for me.”

