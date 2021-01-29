Who’s watching what, Week 45

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Week of Jan. 22-28:

4,372 — Streicker Center, 1/26: “Women Inspiring Women” feat. Natalie Portman 2,850 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice and Community Advocates, Inc., 1/27: “America at a Crossroads” feat. Jacob Soboroff and Madeleine Brand 2,334 — Streicker Center, 1/27: “Saul and Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band” 897 — Streicker Center, 1/28: “Rabbi Steve Leder: The Upsides of Walking through Hell” 740 — Moment Magazine, 1/26: “North Africa’s Forgotten Holocaust” feat. Sarah Abrevaya Stein and Aomar Boum 536 — The Forward, 1/26: “The Classic Israeli Dessert You Never Heard Of” 522 — American Jewish University, 1/25: “Rebel with a Cause: Stanley Kubrick’s Cinema” feat. David Mikics and Dr. Rotem Rozental 456 — Israel Policy Forum, 1/26: “The View From Jerusalem: A Journalist’s Perspective” feat. David Halbfinger 355 — The Nosher, 1/24: “The Nosher’s Monthly Cook-Along: Black and White Cookies” feat. Shannon Sarna 264 — My Jewish Learning, 1/26: “The Book of Prophets, Class 3” feat. Rabbi Dorothy Richman and Rabbi Aryeh Bernstein 220 — AJC Chicago, Consulate General of Greece in Chicago, and JCRC of Minnesota and the Dakotas, 1/27: “Holocaust Remembrance Day” feat. Amb. Ekaterina Dimakis, Laurence Bolotin, Laura Zelle and Prof. Dr. Mimis Cohen 219 — American Zionist Movement, 1/25: “FDR, The Holocaust and Antisemitism: A Historical Perspective” 213 — Baltimore Jewish Council, 1/27: “The Abraham Peace Accords: A Catalyst for International Business between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Beyond” 208 — UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and the Gildenhorn Institute for Israel Studies at the University of Maryland, 1/28: “The Biden Administration and Israel: What Can We Expect?” 203 — American Jewish University, 1/27: “Post-Holocaust Odyssey” feat. Michael Halperin and Dr. Michael Berenbaum 199 — American Friends of the Parents Circle – Families Forum, 1/25: “The Values Behind Vaccines: COVID-19 & Access to Vaccines in Israel & Palestine” feat. Michael Sfard and Ran Goldstein 180 — AJC Chicago and North Shore Congregation Israel, 1/26: “2021 Davis Forum” feat. Dr. Bernice A. King & Rabbi Wendi Geffen 152 — My Jewish Learning, 1/27: “Tu Bishvat Seder” feat. Rabbi Dr. Jay Michaelson and Sarah Shamirah Chandler 138 — The Forward, 1/27: “Meet the Forward 50: Rabbi Sandra Lawson and Rabbi Dan Fink” 118 — Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, 1/25: “Is There a Jewish Continuity Crisis?” feat. Dr. Michal Raucher 87 — American Zionist Movement, 1/26: Tu B’Shvat: Connecting to The Land of Israel 71 — American Jewish University, 1/26: “Talking to Children about their Parents’ Jewish Journey” feat. Kylie Ora Lobell and Rabbi Adam Greenwald

