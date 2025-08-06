Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Jeff Grayzel campaign website

NJ Jewish leader Jeff Grayzel running for Congress as a ‘proud Jew and a proud Zionist’

A board member of his local Jewish community relations council board, Grayzel is running to succeed Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

By
Marc Rod
August 6, 2025

Democrat Jeff Grayzel, a leader in northwest New Jersey Jewish communal organizations and deputy mayor of Morris Township, N.J., formally launched his congressional campaign this week, running as a staunchly pro-Israel candidate in the seat that will be vacated...

