Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

James Walkinshaw sounds more supportive of Israel than his former boss

Walkinshaw said the U.S.-Israel relationship ‘has immense strategic importance to the United States, and I want to see a strong U.S. Israel relationship with bipartisan support’

August 5, 2025

James Walkinshaw, a longtime former aide to Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), aims to follow in his late mentor’s footsteps as the strong favorite to win a special general election in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District in September.

Walkinshaw, who...

Featured Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.