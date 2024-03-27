fbpx
PRESSURE ON QATAR

Sens. Ernst, Budd put increased pressure on Qatar to boot Hamas from Doha

The GOP senators' frustration is the latest sign of simmering frustration with Qatar on Capitol Hill

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

By
JI Staff
March 27, 2024

In a sign of simmering frustration with Qatar on Capitol Hill, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Ted Budd (R-NC) declared, following Hamas’ rejection of the latest hostage deal offer, that “enough is enough” and that the administration should demand that Qatar expel Hamas leaders from the country immediately.

“Until Doha acts against the Hamas leaders it is currently sheltering, we will work with our colleagues to hold Qatar accountable for its support of this vile terrorist group,” they said.

