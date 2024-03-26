House Republican proposes legislation in response to U.S.-Israel diplomatic rift

House Republicans have discussed holding a floor vote on the bill in light of Monday’s U.N. vote and other recent moves by the Biden administration

Amid the escalating tension between the Israeli government and Biden administration, a House Republican is introducing a resolution calling for any U.S. diplomatic moves to come only with Israeli cooperation and approval, Jewish Insider has learned.

The resolution, which Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) is set to introduce on Tuesday, argues that “any resolution” related to the current Israel-Hamas conflict or longer-term two-state solution or peace plan should only be pursued “with the full cooperation and approval of Israel at each step of the process.”

It also states that the U.S. “should not attempt to force Israel to take any course of action that is against its best interests.”

An individual familiar with the situation told JI that D’Esposito’s office has had discussions with Republican leadership about a floor vote on the resolution, in light of recent moves by the administration, including Monday’s United Nations Security Council vote on a cease-fire resolution, which the U.S. declined to veto.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with our Israeli allies in their fight against Hamas terrorists and other antisemitic forces,” D’Esposito said in a statement to JI. “Passing this critical piece of legislation will go a long way towards preserving Israel’s security and ensuring that America is able to best support our greatest ally.”

The resolution also comes following weeks of pressure from the U.S. on Israel to limit or call off its campaign in Rafah, calls from the administration for a temporary ceasefire, calls for the U.S. to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state and pressure from the administration for a two-state solution, which the Israeli government has rejected.

Republican lawmakers have largely reacted with fury to the administration’s abstention on the UNSC vote. Pro-Israel Democrats have so far mostly sided with the administration.