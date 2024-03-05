Freed Hamas hostage to attend State of the Union as guest of House Speaker Johnson

Mia Schem, one of the hostages freed from Gaza during a hostage deal last year, will be a guest at President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has invited Mia Schem, a freed Hamas hostage, as a guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

“At the State of the Union, I will be honored to host Mia Schem, who experienced the terrors of Hamas firsthand,” Johnson said in a statement to Jewish Insider. “Mia spent more than 50 days in captivity after being kidnapped on October 7th. I’m proud to stand with Mia and join her in demanding the release [of] all the hostages still held captive by Hamas. We must continue to fight to get them home.”

Johnson also accused Biden of “turning his back on our ally, Israel, at the very moment that our friends most need our support, and as hostages continue to be held captive by Hamas.”

Schem said in a statement she was “deeply honored to have been invited” to the address.

“While my thoughts and prayers are constantly with my friends who are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, I am grateful to the Speaker for allowing me to show my gratitude for all the United States Government has done to assist the people of Israel in their time of need,” she said. “The bond between our countries is more important than ever and cannot be broken. As believers in God, we continue to pray together for peace.”

Schem has spoken out about the “hell” she experienced in Gaza, after being shot in the arm and kidnapped from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7. She said she was subjected to mental abuse and deprived of food, and constantly feared she would be sexually assaulted. She spent 54 days in custody, some of that with a family in Gaza who, with their children, would watch her like “an animal at the zoo” and taunt her.

The French-Israeli woman was forced to film propaganda videos by Hamas, including one praising her treatment in captivity. Schem has since said she believes “there are no innocent civilians in Gaza.”

Schem required extensive surgery on her arm and now suffers from epilepsy from her time in captivity.

Schem will join family members of at least 17 hostages who are still being held, were recently freed or have died as guests of various members of Congress at the president’s address. Johnson also partnered with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) to invite Orna and Daniel Neutra, the mother and brother of hostage Omer Neutra.

Biden is expected to address the situation in Israel and Gaza during his speech, as his administration accelerates efforts to secure a six-week cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that aims to free the remaining hostages. He faces pressure from the left to call for a permanent end to the fighting. Administration officials have also offered growing criticism of Israel’s operations in Gaza, while blaming Hamas for the lack of a cease-fire deal.