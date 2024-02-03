House to vote on clean Israel aid bill this week: Johnson

The announcement comes ahead of the anticipated release of the Senate’s combined Israel, Ukraine and border policy package, which is also set for a vote this week

The House will vote this week on a clean, unconditioned $17.6 billion military aid bill to Israel, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in a letter to colleagues on Saturday, ahead of the anticipated release of the Senate’s combined supplemental aid package for Israel, Ukraine and the southern border, Jewish Insider has learned.

Johnson has for months telegraphed his concerns about the immigration policy reforms that have reportedly been negotiated as part of the Senate bill. Johnson’s announcement is likely to throw a wrench in Senate Democrats’ plans to push ahead with initial votes on the combined bill this week.

“While the Senate appears poised to finally release text of their supplemental package after months of behind closed doors negotiations, their leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation,” Johnson said in the letter. “As I have said consistently for the past three months, the House will have to work its will on these issues and our priorities will need to be addressed.”

Senate and House Democrats opposed the initial Israel aid bill passed by the House last year because it included cuts to IRS funding.

“Given the Senate’s failure to move appropriate legislation in a timely fashion, and the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel, the House will continue to lead,” Johnson continued, arguing that removing the funding offsets will eliminate the Senate’s “excuses, however misguided” for not taking up Israel aid as a standalone bill.

The bill includes more than $3 billion in additional funding, on top of what was included in the bill passed last year, which totaled $14.3 billion. It’s being led by Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), who leads the Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Defense.

Co-sponsors include Appropriations Chair Kay Granger (R-TX), State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee Chair Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

The bill includes $4 billion for Israeli missile defense, $1.2 billion for Iron Beam development, $3.5 billion in foreign military financing for advanced weapons systems, $1 billion to improve artillery and munitions production, $4.4 billion to resupply U.S. weapons supplies provided to Israel, $3.3 billion for U.S. military operations in the Middle East, $150 million for additional protection for U.S. embassy personnel and $50 million for emergency evacuations of U.S. citizens from the region.