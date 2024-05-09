AIPAC super PAC set to run TV ads blasting Thomas Massie’s Israel record

UDP says it’s ‘not playing in’ Massie’s primary race but ‘we are going to make sure every voter in the state of Kentucky knows how bad Tom Massie is on Israel’

The AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project is set to begin running television ads today opposing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a House Republican who has consistently voted since Oct. 7 against bills and resolutions to support Israel, combat antisemitism and counter Iran and its terrorist proxies.

UDP spokesperson Patrick Dorton said the group is “not playing [around]” in Massie’s May 21 primary election, where he faces no serious primary opposition. The group is making an initial buy of $300,000 in TV air time on all Fox affiliate channels in Kentucky.

“We are shining a spotlight on Tom Massie’s atrocious anti-Israel record,” Dorton said. “We are going to make sure every voter in the state of Kentucky knows how bad Tom Massie is on Israel.”

Massie, a libertarian-minded Republican generally opposed to foreign aid, is seen as a potential contender for Kentucky’s Senate seat in 2026; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has faced health issues and recently announced plans to step down as GOP leader, is not expected to run for reelection.

The 30-second advertisement asserts that Israel is “under attack by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Congressman Tom Massie.”

“Republicans are trying to help Israel, but one Republican is standing in the way,” the narrator states. “Fifteen times in April, Massie was the only Republican voting with anti-Israel radicals. Massie’s votes: helpful for Iran, harmful to Israel.”

“Everyone who cares about the Holy Land needs to know, Tom Massie is hostile to Israel,” the ad concludes.

The super PAC previously ran a series of TV, radio and digital ads last year targeting Massie’s votes on Israel issues.

Massie has publicly sparred with AIPAC over its attacks on him, accusing the group, whose members and supporters are American, of conducting “foreign interference in our elections” — a trope that many have called antisemitic.

The ad campaign comes on the heels of a UDP ad blitz opposing former Rep. John Hostettler (R-IN), who also maintained an anti-Israel voting record during his time in office. Hostettler badly lost his comeback bid this week to a state legislator with a record of support for Israel.