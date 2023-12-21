Poll: Overwhelming majority of American Jews support Israel’s fight against Hamas

The Israel on Campus Coalition survey found 81% backing for Israel’s war, but Gen Z Jews are a bit less supportive

American Jews are overwhelmingly united in support of Israel continuing its ground operation in Gaza and also approve of President Joe Biden’s response to the war, according to a new survey commissioned by the Israel on Campus Coalition.

The poll, conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research (SCR), found that 81% of American Jews support Israel continuing its military operation to “recover all Israeli hostages and remove Hamas from power.” Only 12% of respondents said they preferred “an immediate ceasefire to save Palestinian lives, even if that means “Israeli hostages aren’t recovered and Hamas remains in power.”

“We’re hearing increasing cries nationally for a ceasefire, and examples of American Jews who are against Israel’s retaliation of Hamas. That was the impetus for doing the survey, to hear where American Jews actually are on this,” Carly Cooperman, CEO of SCR, told JI.

Support for Israel’s military campaign was higher among older Jewish respondents, with 91% of Jews over the age of 50 in favor of the mission continuing, while only 7% opposed it. Among Gen-Z and younger millennial Jews between the ages of 18-29, 60% of Jews supported Israel’s military operation against Hamas , while 26% opposed it.

Support for Israel’s operation did not vary significantly by religious denomination or political party, the survey found. Among Reform Jews, 85% supported Israel’s military ground operation while 87% of Conservative Jews approved. Orthodox Jews were not included in the results because the percentage represented in the survey was too small.

Eight-four percent of Jewish Democrats were in support of Israel’s campaign, while 87% of Jewish Republicans said the same.

The poll, conducted during the first week of December, also asked American Jews their stance regarding the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) called Biden a “strong supporter” of Israel as well as the Jewish community.

The survey is the first poll of American Jews since the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended.