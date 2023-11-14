Herzog to pro-Israel march: U.S.-Israel ties ‘stronger than ever before’

Speaking virtually from the Western Wall, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the unity of the global Jewish community after the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel in an address before the estimated 200,000 people gathered at Tuesday’s March for Israel in Washington.

“Today we come together as a family, one big mishpacha, to march for Israel,” said Herzog, “to march for the right of every Jew to live proudly and safely in America, in Israel and all around the world.”

Herzog’s paean to the power of unity extended to the halls of power in Washington, down the street from where activists gathered on the National Mall.

“We the people of Israel are grateful to President Biden, his administration and so many members of Congress on both sides of the aisle,” Herzog said to loud cheers. “The moral clarity and bold actions of our American allies demonstrate the depths of the U.S.-Israel alliance, which is stronger than ever before.”

Herzog condemned the rampant antisemitism that has erupted in the U.S. and abroad after the Hamas attack.

“The hatred, the lies, the brutality, the disgraceful outbursts of ancient antisemitism are an embarrassment to all civilized people and nations. Jews in America must be safe,” said Herzog.

Still, he stood by America’s reputation as a beacon of democratic values, connecting the Jewish holy site in front of which he stood in Jerusalem to democratic institutions in Washington.

“From the Jewish symbol of fulfillment of our ancient dreams to the American symbols of freedom, liberty and democracy, thank you, thank you to the hundreds of thousands who have gathered from all over the United States,” said Herzog.

“God bless Israel,” he said in conclusion. “God bless America.”