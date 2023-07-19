U.K. foreign secretary touts hard line toward Iran

‘If Iran does not like the U.K.’s response, then Iran needs to change its behavior. Our actions are in response to their behavior,’ James Cleverly said at the Aspen Security Forum

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in remarks at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday that his country is taking a hard line against Iran, touting new sanctions in response to attempted Iranian attacks within the U.K. and other provocations.

“We maintain a tough and robust position towards Iran and that will remain our position,” Cleverly said. “If Iran does not like the U.K.’s response, then Iran needs to change its behavior. Our actions are in response to their behavior.”

The U.K. foreign secretary noted that Iranian agents have attempted at least 15 attacks on U.K. soil, which have been thwarted. He said that these attacks, as well as the human rights situation in Iran and Iran’s assistance to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had prompted a new round of U.K. sanctions in recent weeks.

“The IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] is sanctioned by the U.K. in its entirety as are certain leadership figures in the IRGC,” Cleverly said. “Some of those people in the Iranian judiciary who’ve been bringing these fake charges and brutalizing their own women and girls are also under sanction.”

Cleverly also recommitted to working with allies in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East “to ensure that we never see a nuclear-armed Iran,” noting the threats Iran poses to Israel and Iran’s Arab and Muslim neighbors.