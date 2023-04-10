JFNA leadership to meet with Lapid in New York

The former Israeli PM and opposition leader will meet with U.S. Jewish leaders today

Former Israeli Prime Minister and current opposition leader Yair Lapid will meet with Jewish community leaders in New York on Monday evening at a gathering hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America, a JFNA spokesperson told Jewish Insider. Invitees include Jewish organizational and communal leaders, the spokesperson said.

Lapid said on Sunday, following a security briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “I arrived at the briefing with Netanyahu worried, and I left even more worried.”

“What our enemies see in front of them, in all arenas, is an incompetent government,” Lapid added. “A cabinet no one trusts.”

JFNA, which will hold its general assembly in Israel later this month, has expressed concern over the current government’s judicial reform efforts and has urged compromise. The group joined a statement with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee praising the suspension of the judicial overhaul push in late March, again calling for consensus and pledging to continue discussions with Israeli leaders.

A spokesperson for JFNA said the group also hosted former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a visit to the U.S. last year.