Biden Iran envoy Rob Malley meets with Jewish groups

The Biden administration’s Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley met on Thursday with the leaders of several U.S. Jewish organizations, including The Jewish Federations of North America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Union for Reform Judaism, American Jewish Committee, Democratic Majority for Israel and AIPAC, Jewish Insider has learned.

Participants declined to share information about what was discussed at the meeting. “Federations appreciated the engagement from the White House, and we’re pleased the meeting took place,” a JFNA spokesperson told JI.

Most of the participants had publicly criticized the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and similarly spoken out against ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran. Malley in particular has faced headwinds from pro-Israel leaders in the past.

The meeting followed several weeks of progress on negotiations with Iran toward a renewed nuclear deal, which has stalled in the past week since Iran added more demands. John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director for strategic communications, told reporters on Tuesday that “there’s still quite a bit of work for our diplomats,” and that “we’re just not there yet” on a completed deal with Iran.