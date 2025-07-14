Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Rep. Greg Landsman: Americans are ‘tired’ of partisanship on Iran and foreign policy

The Ohio Democrat suggested the responses to the strikes from within his party are motivated by the current political environment, fears about a broader war and concerns about the future of diplomatic talks and the safety of people in the region

Marc Rod
July 14, 2025

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) has stood apart in recent weeks as one of a small number of congressional Democrats who’ve been supportive of the Trump administration’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

He argued in an interview with Jewish Insider...

