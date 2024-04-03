Lawmakers call on U.N. to condemn Houthi human rights abuses

‘It is well past time for the United Nations to condemn the Houthis’ acts of hatred and terror,’ the lawmakers said, focusing particularly on the group’s attacks on LGBTQ+ people

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called on the U.N. to condemn the Houthis’ human rights abuses, particularly highlighting the Houthis’ treatment of LGBTQ+ people in Yemen.

The lawmakers urged Guterres to “condemn the Houthis’ continued oppression and brutal murder of members of the LGBTQ+ community in Yemen,” pointing to a long record of stonings, crucifixions, floggings and other prison and death sentences.

“The United Nations’ continued silence in the face of gruesome crucifixion, stoning, and flogging sends a disturbing signal that LGBTQ+ individuals can be persecuted without consequence,” the letter reads. “Your delay in condemning these horrific actions by the Houthis also endangers the lives of LGBTQ+ people elsewhere, as other terrorist organizations watch the Houthis act with impunity.”

“It is well past time for the United Nations to condemn the Houthis’ acts of hatred and terror,” the letter continues, noting that the group has “openly declared their unwavering support for Hamas and its barbaric acts against civilians” and continues to hijack ships.

The letter goes on to contrast the Iran-backed Yemeni group’s treatment of the LGBTQ+ people with Israel; in Israel, the letter notes, Arab Israelis serve in the Knesset, women serve in high-level military posts and LGBTQ+ Palestinians can seek asylum.

The letter was signed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Angie Craig (D-MN), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Jonathan Jackson (D-IL).

The Republican signatories are notable given the party’s sometimes uneasy relationship with the LGBTQ+ community, while Jackson stands out given that he’s been vocally critical of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians even before the current war in Gaza.