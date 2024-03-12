Next season of ‘Fauda’ will take on Oct. 7 attacks, show creators say

Season 5 of “Fauda” will be “totally different” from previous seasons as the acclaimed show takes on the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and their aftermath, the show’s creators said on Monday evening at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C.

The event, hosted by Jewish Insider and America Abroad Media, featured a panel discussion with Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, moderated by Aaron Lobel, the founder and president of America Abroad Media. Raz and Issacharoff told the roughly 50 attendees that the next season is expected to premiere in 2025 — and provided insight into the impact Oct. 7 will have on the show.

“We try to give faces to the other side and feel compassion for the other side,” Raz said of the taut political drama. “Now I assume it’s going to be very hard to do that, after we saw what they did to our people and our country. I don’t think it will be possible to show Hamas as humans, but we have to bring a good story… It will be totally different than what we’ve done until now because there is a lot of rage.”

The event was co-chaired by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Thomas Kaplan, chair of Justice for Kurds.

“This show puts a face on what it takes to be free and the toll it takes on the characters — that’s true in real life,” Graham said in opening remarks. “This show is about sacrifice, endurance and when you think you can’t do it, you keep doing it. That’s what Israel is about.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), in her remarks, said that despite the show being in Hebrew, “everyone watches ‘Fauda’” in her North Carolina district.

Manning, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs and Education and Workforce committees, said that “every hearing, we have people protesting [Israel’s war with Hamas] and they have no idea what they’re talking about… [‘Fauda’] presents a show to the world that allows those who are interested in understanding what the real story is.”