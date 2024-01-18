At Davos, Scaramucci blasts ‘demented’ Trump, says Biden a better candidate for region

Former White House communications director suggested Trump is currently battling three separate attacks of conduct, none of which, Scaramucci said, he will be able to completely defend against

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who worked under the Trump administration for 10 days in June of 2017, put his former boss on blast Tuesday during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Billed as a discussion on “The Arab Future,” Scaramucci joined UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Vision 3 chairman Khaled Janahi and Julien Hawari, CEO and founder of Special Edition and Million, to discuss changes happening in the region, during which the financier was somewhat jokingly asked to call the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“Trump is gonna get his ass kicked,” Scaramucci said. He suggested that Trump is currently battling three separate attacks of conduct, none of which, Scaramucci said, he will be able to completely defend against.

The former communications director pointed out that Trump is in the midst of being prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the chief witness of which is his former chief of staff.

Second, Scaramucci said, in understanding the 14th Amendment, a number of conservative judges have already come out and said that under the Constitution, Trump should not be barred from running for election because of his part in the riot. And lastly, Trump is still facing charges for bringing classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.

If Trump should make it on the ballot in November, Scaramucci said, he will likely lose against Biden, “Because Trump is crazy, and they will spend the entire time focused on that.” Biden, Scaramucci concluded, is the better candidate for the region.

“If we’re going to choose between dementia and demented, I’m going with dementia,” he said.

Scaramucci also criticized the U.S. for operating off of a military footprint that is “not designed for the world we’re living in today.” He showed specific concern over U.S. lobbyist culture and where the concentration of power lies, voicing his distress over what happens when one tries to reform the system.

“If you can be bought, they give you two cigars, a bottle [of] Cristalle, sit in the hot tub with them. But if you can’t be bought, they make up stories about you,” he said. “It’s not the weaponization of the dollar that I’m worried about, it is the control of the lobbyists over the action of what is going to happen to the United States and the way we’re designing our military footprint, our banking system.”

Discussion also arose regarding the role of the UAE as a neutral aid for the region and whether or not the country is prepared to help rebuild Gaza in the aftermath of the current Israel-Hamas war. In response, Al Marri mentioned the country currently has three active relief campaigns in the area as well as having recently announced a large donation to Gaza to help its health sector. The UAE, he said, is seeing how it can help the world in many different ways.

“I think what the UAE plays a role [in] is not just the commitment of rebuilding, but the commitment of, with the Gaza people, with the world, to really reduce the tensions happening,” Al Marri said.