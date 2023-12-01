$1 billion for nonprofit security grants included in Senate supplemental aid bill 

The Senate’s supplemental aid bill for Israel and other U.S. allies will also include an unprecedented $1 billion in additional funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, a Senate aide familiar with the bill told Jewish Insider, an enormous jump in funding for the program that has been severely oversubscribed.

The program was funded at $305 million last year, fulfilling less than half of applications. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was the first to publicly propose the $1 billion additional appropriation for the program, well outpacing the requests to that point from other lawmakers and Jewish groups, who had been pushing for additional funding to be included in the emergency national security bill.

The Senate will take a preliminary procedural vote on the bill on Wednesday, which is expected to fail due to Republicans’ demands for sweeping border policy changes.

The funding push comes as antisemitic incidents, and threats to and attacks on Jewish institutions, have skyrocketed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. In 2023, before the Hamas attack, the acceptance rate for the security grant program fell to 42%, with requests for $679 million in funding, with just $305 million made available.