Sens. Rosen, Rubio to screen Hamas attack video

The graphic presentation of Hamas’ atrocities has been shown to limited groups of journalists, lawmakers and diplomats in recent weeks, leaving many deeply shaken

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) are hosting a screening on Thursday, Nov. 16, of footage of Hamas’ attack on Israel for fellow senators, Jewish Insider has learned.

The 47-minute video compiled by the Israeli government has been shown to select groups of journalists, diplomats, lawmakers and others in recent weeks. It includes, according to those who have seen it, graphic footage of a series of Hamas atrocities from Oct. 7, some of it compiled from body camera footage taken by the Hamas attackers themselves.

“At a time when individuals and organizations are attempting to deny and distort the brutality of Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel, we must remind the world of the atrocities committed on October 7th,” Rosen said in a statement. “In making this footage available to my colleagues, it’s my hope they’ll see the full scope of what happened that day and understand exactly why Israel needs our strong support to defeat Hamas. We cannot allow an attack like this to happen ever again.”

The private screening will be open to senators only. House lawmakers are holding a similar screening earlier in the week, on Tuesday. Rosen saw footage from the Hamas attack during a recent delegation to Israel with fellow senators, according to an individual familiar with the situation.

The footage is extremely graphic and disturbing, including footage of multiple murders, according to those who have seen it, and has left its viewers deeply shaken.

The Israeli government has sought to show it to counter growing denialism of and disinformation about the attacks.