Jewish pediatrician suspended over incendiary tweets sent after Oct. 7 terrorist attack

A Jewish pediatrician who expressed outrage at all Palestinians on social media in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel has been placed on leave from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

A complaint against Darren Klugman, a pediatric cardiac critical care director, was filed with the Maryland Board of Physicians by the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Tuesday following outrage over Klugman’s incendiary posts on X. The hospital has opened an investigation.

Klugman’s since deleted tweets called Palestinians “barbaric animals with no concern for life” who “want nothing short of every inch of Israel and all Jews dead.” He also wrote that “G-d willing” Israel’s counter-offensive in Gaza would displace Palestinians.

In a statement, Johns Hopkins said: “We at Johns Hopkins share the concern of many about the deeply disturbing social media posts made by a faculty member in the School of Medicine regarding the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.”

The statement went on to say, “Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins University are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for working, learning and patient care for every member of our community and all those we serve. Statements that explicitly threaten or extol violence against groups or individuals on the basis of national origin, race or religion violate our policies and do not represent our values.”

Klugman wrote in an email to colleagues that his post does not reflect his beliefs.

“These messages in no way reflect my beliefs, me as a person, a physician, a friend or colleague,” Klugman wrote. “I am fully committed to repairing the damage I have done and continuing to build relationships with each of you that allow us to deliver the world class care that makes me so proud and fortunate to be a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine.”