Jared Kushner calls out pro-Hamas protests in U.S. at economic summit in Riyadh

Former Trump adviser: ‘Hamas is a terror organization. In this part of the world, they have a greater understanding for who Hamas is – an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood’

Jared Kushner, a former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and architect of the Abraham Accords, spoke out against pro-Hamas protests and the Palestinian leadership on Wednesday at the Saudi Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Kushner said that the pro-Hamas protests in American universities were “very disturbing.”

“Hamas is a terror organization. In this part of the world, they have a greater understanding for who Hamas is – an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. There are a lot of people who are very bothered with what’s happening there,” Kushner said.

“For the people who are protesting for the Palestinian people, I do think they are missing the point, which is that Israel is not the reason why these people are held back and not living the life they have the ability to become,” Kushner said of American students protesting against Israel.

“I think a lot of the Israeli people, a lot of fair-minded people, agree with the aim that the Palestinian people should live a better life, but these [American protesters] what they should be doing is protesting the Palestinian leadership, they should be protesting Hamas, they should be saying, give these people the ability to live a better life,” Kushner said.