More than 550 NORPAC activists lobby on Capitol Hill

The bipartisan pro-Israel group came to Washington in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic

Between 550 and 600 volunteer activists from the bipartisan pro-Israel group NORPAC visited Capitol Hill last week for meetings with around 300 congressional offices, the delegation’s leader told Jewish Insider.

Last week marked the first time the group has visited Washington since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, having held its annual lobbying missions virtually since 2020. The group met with roughly 80 Senate and 220 House offices, Dave Steinberg, NORPAC’s mission chair, told JI, including two of the 19 House members who voted recently against a House resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding and the Abraham Accords.

Steinberg said each of the group’s meetings started by laying out the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship because “our philosophical approach was that, with everything going on in the universe, we can no longer presume that Congress is an automatic rubber stamp for Israel.”

“And so we started by reiterating the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. And in some offices, that was a two-minute conversation,” he explained.

Steinberg said that leaders on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate emphasized a similar message to NORPAC activists: “When there’s well-crafted legislation that’s introduced on a bipartisan basis, it has overwhelming [support].”

“You get numbers that are just preposterous on virtually any other legislation,” he added.

The group advocated for several specific policy priorities: continued support for annual security funding for Israel; a bill providing $250 million for collaborative advanced defense technology projects; the MARITIME Act, which aims to counter maritime threats from Iran though collaboration among Abraham Accords members; new legislation aiming to counter Iran’s missile and drone program; and legislation to increase scrutiny of United Nations Relief and Works Agency curricula.

The group’s final day of meetings in Washington coincided with a controversial Nakba Day event being held by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on the Hill. Steinberg said that the specific topic did not come up in his meetings, but the broader conversation around the propriety of moves such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) attempt to block Tlaib’s event or Republicans’ decision to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, “did come up in other contexts.”

“One surprise [was] a Jewish Democrat, who is very, very strong on our issues, made comments that were different than I would have anticipated about Tlaib,” Steinberg said. “We have become so political, and we have become so narrow-minded that you forget that people are people. Sometimes you sit next to someone, or you work with someone and you get to appreciate them as individuals, even if you disagree with their policies.”

“It wasn’t that somebody said, ‘Oh I love her legislative agenda,’” he continued, “it’s that somebody said, ‘as an individual, she’s a nice person.’”

He added that NORPAC activists also frequently hear expressions of similar camaraderie between Democrats and Republicans — lawmakers expressing “real admiration for someone in the other party… especially on Israel.”