Jarrod Bernstein

Jarrod is the co-host of Jewish Insider’s Limited Liability Podcast. He leads the Disaster Response, Recovery and Resilience Operations team at Bloomberg LP. Jarrod previously served as the Associate Director of the White House’s Office of Public Engagement and the Director of Jewish Outreach under President Barack Obama. Prior to that, Bernstein was a senior aide to Secretary Janet Napolitano at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A Bloomberg man through and through, Bernstein served as a former New York City deputy commissioner of community affairs under then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg. As a volunteer firefighter and New York Mets fan, Jarrod enjoys his whiskey on the rocks.