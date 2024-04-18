Far left lawmakers, Massie vote against condemning Iranian attack on Israel

The resolution condemned the Iranian drone and missile barrage targeting Israel and ‘fully supports Israel’s right to respond’ through any means

Fourteen House members, including 13 mostly far-left Democrats and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) voted on Thursday morning against a resolution condemning the Iranian attack on Israel and expressing support for Israel’s defense.

The resolution, led by Reps. Tom Kean (R-NJ) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), condemns the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel; “fully supports Israel’s right to respond” through any means; calls on other countries to condemn the attack; praises the multinational effort to intercept missiles and drones; expresses commitment to additional aid to Israel; calls for “full enforcement” of sanctions and export controls against Iran; and says the House “stands ready to assist Israel” in any way.

Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), Greg Casar (D-TX), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Summer Lee (D-PA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) joined Massie in opposing the resolution.

Many of the lawmakers who voted against the legislation have opposed a series of other widely bipartisan Iran measures this week.

The votes against this nonbinding legislation also suggest that there are likely at least 14 lawmakers who will oppose an aid bill for Israel if and when it comes to the floor later this week.

The legislation also notes that American and co-produced defense systems were critical to the Israeli defensive effort against the recent Iranian attack, “demonstrating the vital importance of the United States and Israel’s security partnership.”

The Biden administration and other international allies have urged Israel not to respond to the attack or to do so in a limited fashion.