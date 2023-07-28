Jewish Democrats push to censure Paul Gosar for ‘pattern’ of antisemitism

The resolution highlights Gosar’s ties to antisemitic extremists and blames Republican leadership for ‘failing to hold Representative Gosar to account’

A group of Jewish House Democrats is pushing for the House of Representatives to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for “a clear pattern of engaging in antisemitism and extremism.”

The resolution, introduced on Thursday by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Brad Sherman (D-CA) would be the second time Gosar — who has a history of engaging with antisemitic and other extremist figures on the far-right — has been censured by the House.

“Republicans refuse to restrain hateful rhetoric on their own side of the aisle, and Congressman Gosar’s repeated, unapologetic antisemitic acts and statements are clear proof of that,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement to Jewish Insider. “If Republicans truly care about rising antisemitism, they will sanction serial offenders of dangerous, hateful content, and our resolution does that.”

The resolution cites a series of instances in which Gosar has linked to antisemitic websites containing pro-Hilter and Holocaust denial content in his official congressional newsletter, distributed by his congressional office; shared a tweet defending Ye, formerly Kanye West, as the artist repeatedly invoked antisemitic tropes and in one case threatened violence against Jews last year; and his support for and appearances at events hosted by white supremacist organizer Nick Fuentes. The resolution also alludes to Gosar’s employment of alleged associates and supporters of Fuentes.

The resolution notes that Gosar’s behavior has utilized “funds, technology, and personnel, provided by the House of Representatives at taxpayer expense.”

“Representative Gosar has demonstrated a clear pattern of engaging in antisemitism and extremism and has not demonstrated any remorse or indicated any willingness to change the course of his actions,” the resolution alleges. “Representative Gosar’s activities promote hate when antisemitic incidents are at an all-time high in the United States.”

The resolution also asserts that “the leadership of the Republican Party has failed to hold Representative Gosar to account while claiming to support the Jewish-American community and counter antisemitism.”

Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked whether she plans to move the resolution as a privileged resolution, forcing a vote on the House floor, Wasserman Schultz said, “I’d hope Republicans handle this on their own before we return, as they did with ex-Rep. Steve King.”

Given the language implicating Republican leadership in Gosar’s behavior, it’s unlikely that this resolution as written would see bipartisan support.

Following the recent censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) by Republicans, Democrats have targeted a number of controversial Republicans for censure, including Reps. George Santos (R-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Republicans have also introduced a censure resolution targeting Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) for recent comments describing Israel as racist. Those comments prompted Republicans to level accusations of antisemitism toward Democrats.