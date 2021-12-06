Bloomberg to publicly call out antisemitism on left and right

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to call out antisemitism on the political right and left during remarks he is set to deliver on Monday night at the UJA-Federation of New York’s Wall Street Dinner at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“Too many on the right seem only concerned about antisemitism when it occurs on the left – and vice versa,” Bloomberg will say, according to a draft of his remarks obtained by Jewish Insider.

“When antisemitism appears in their own ranks, they try to ignore it. Or, they will say, in effect, ‘Well, the antisemites in your party are far worse than the ones in mine,’” the former mayor will say. “It’s a perverse form of whataboutism, and we must reject it, because it is designed to keep Jews in both parties quiet… and force us to tolerate what they deem to be an ‘acceptable’ level of antisemitism.”

“We are not truly defending – or representing – our community if we are turning a blind eye to antisemitism in our own parties,” Bloomberg will conclude, according to the draft.

At the dinner, Bloomberg, the co-founder of Bloomberg L.P. and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, will be honored with the UJA-Federation of New York’s Gustave L. Levy Award. Stephanie Cohen, global co-head of consumer and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, will receive the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award.

Lloyd Blankfein, the senior chairman of Goldman Sachs and chair of UJA’s Wall Street & Financial Services Division, will emcee the annual event.