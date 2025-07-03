DIGITAL ARCHIVE

Zohran Mamdani questioned FBI surveillance of Al-Qaida terrorist

In 2015, the Democratic nominee for NYC mayor criticized the U.S. government’s surveillance of Anwar al-Awlaki, suggesting it ‘eventually led him’ to join the terror group

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, in 2015 questioned the federal government’s surveillance of Anwar al-Awlaki, the U.S.-born senior Al-Qaida official who was linked to dozens of terrorist attacks and plots in the West, suggesting that al-Awlaki’s “knowledge” of the FBI’s efforts “eventually led him” to join the terror group.

Awlaki was a New Mexico native who rose to prominence as a Muslim scholar. Law enforcement began surveilling his communications in 2002, after discovering ties between the mosque where he served as an imam and two of the hijackers involved in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. He was eventually investigated for allegedly taking money from a group that had been investigated by the U.S. Joint Terrorism Task Force and soon after, Awlaki left the U.S. for the U.K. in 2002, where he gained a following of young British Muslims. In 2004, he moved to Yemen, where he spent part of his childhood.

In a series of tweets in August 2015, Mamdani pointed to a New York Times article published at the time arguing that Awlaki’s actions, who was killed in Yemen via a drone strike ordered by then-President Barack Obama in September 2011, were at least in part a response to the government’s surveillance of him.

“How could #Awlaki have ever trusted @FBI to not release surveillance esp. if he continued to critique [the] state?” Mamdani asked in a post on X.

“Why no proper interrogation of what it means for @FBI to have conducted extensive surv. into #Awlaki’s private life?” he asked, before writing in a subsequent post: “Why no further discussion of how #Awlaki’s knowledge of surv. eventually led him to #alqaeda? Or what that says about [the] efficacy of surv.?”

Awlaki was arrested in Yemen in 2004 where he was held for 18 months before being released without trial, at which point he began preaching in support of political violence and terrorism and became involved with Al-Qaida. He was banned from entering the United Kingdom in 2006.

Awlaki’s writings and lectures have been cited by the attackers behind the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, the 2009 Fort Hood shooter, the 2010 Times Square bomber and the suspect behind the attempted Christmas Day 2009 underwear bombing. The perpetrators of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., and the 2005 London bombings also referenced Awlaki’s teachings as inspiration for their actions. He has been accused of having contact with the Fort Hood suspect and the underwear bomber in the lead up to both attacks.