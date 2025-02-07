Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions Democrats objected to

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provision...s Democrats objected to

House lawmakers vote to organize a formal Jewish caucus foun...ded by Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Behind the scenes of Netanyahu’s White House visit

Trump’s Gaza takeover plan met with bafflement, skepticism... from Senate lawmakers

Trump: U.S. will ‘take over’ and rebuild Gaza

Netanyahu and Vance to meet

United Airlines announces resumption of flights to Tel Aviv

Department of Education launches antisemitism investigations... into five universities

DOJ announces task force to combat antisemitism

Sen. Lindsey Graham reiterates support for Israel striking I...ran’s nuclear facilities

New IDF chief Eyal Zamir has Washington ties

Keith Siegel, Ofer Kalderon, Yarden Bibas released from Hama...s captivity 

The exclusive Chautauqua Institution wrestles with antisemit...ism inside its gates

Hamas frees three Israeli, five Thai hostages

Inside the Israeli delegation that helped fight the Los Ange...les wildfires

Jewish voters in Park Slope say they are ready for a change

Rep. Jeff Crank, new Armed Services Committee member, urges ...muscular approach on Iran

Four female hostages freed from Gaza in second round of rele...ases

Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

Eight murderers to be allowed back into Israel in hostage de...al

New San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie aims to turn around a c...ity in decline 

Trump denies Witkoff will lead diplomatic efforts with Iran

McConnell speaks out against Trump administration’s isolat...ionist Pentagon hires

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

ICC SANCTIONS

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions Democrats objected to

‘This EO seems to include the strong provisions that go after the ICC on Israel, but does not include the problematic extraneous provisions unrelated to Israel,’ a Schumer spokesperson said

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) leaves a Senate briefing on China on February 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
February 7, 2025

A spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday that the International Criminal Court sanctions that the White House implemented by executive order removes provisions Democrats objected to during Senate negotiations on the sanctions that fell apart last week.

Democrats had been demanding changes to the House-passed ICC sanctions bill to protect U.S. companies, especially technology companies and their foreign subsidiaries, and U.S. allies, from sanctions. They also said they wanted to protect the ICC’s investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Biden administration had supported.

“Leader Schumer has been crystal clear that the ICC needs to be reformed and reshaped due to its deep bias against Israel,” Schumer spokesperson Angelo Roefaro told JI. “This EO seems to include the strong provisions that go after the ICC on Israel, but does not include the problematic extraneous provisions unrelated to Israel included in the Republican ICC bill that the Democratic offer sought to fix to protect the ICC’s work against Putin.”

The legislation does contain greater protections for tech companies, but it’s not clear what provisions relating to the Putin investigation Schumer’s spokesperson is referring to.

A source close to the negotiations confirmed that some of Democrats’ negotiating requests had been included in the White House’s executive order. It’s not clear whether the White House’s move will prompt Senate Republicans to put forward a new version of the bill with matching language which could receive more Democratic support.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), the lead Senate sponsor of the ICC sanctions bill and the lead GOP negotiator, did not respond to a request for comment.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told JI on Thursday evening that Republicans wanted to ensure “that the bill still had the teeth in it and did the things that we wanted it to do,” adding that they were “perfectly willing to work with Democrats on an amendment process that would have gotten some of those changes perhaps made.”

Senate Democrats had been insisting on changes to the base legislation before they would allow it to move forward, not just the possibility of amending it.

While both the bill and the executive order place sanctions on any foreign person or entity that “directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute” Americans and U.S. allies like Israel, or who materially assisted or provided support for such activity, the executive order contains a broader exemption relating to American citizens, residents, companies and other entities.

That exemption defines Americans exempt from sanctions to include any company or entity “organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States (including a foreign branch, subsidiary, or employee of such entity).”

The proposed legislation, by contrast, only exempted any “foreign branch” of a U.S. company, not foreign subsidiaries. 

An exemption for foreign subsidiaries of U.S. technology companies and protection from retroactive sanctions for past cooperation with the court — which the executive order provides — were a key sticking point in negotiations, according to a source familiar with the situation. Democrats demanded that such subsidiaries be fully exempted from sanctions.

But while U.S. tech companies would not be subject to sanctions, they or their subsidiaries could potentially still be prosecuted under a different provision of the executive order for facilitating sanctions evasion if they continue to support the ICC.

Jewish Insider’s congressional correspondent Emily Jacobs contributed reporting.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice