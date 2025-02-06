two jews, three opinions

House lawmakers vote to organize a formal Jewish caucus led by Nadler, Schneider

The proposal, pushed by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was negotiated between her and Rep. Jerry Nadler, who was initially a skeptic

House lawmakers voted on Thursday, in a long-gestating but still unexpected move, to create a formal Jewish caucus for the first time, launching an official forum for long-standing informal work and discussions among Jewish members of Congress.

The caucus’s formation comes at a time of, and partly in response to, record-high antisemitism in the United States.

The group was organized through negotiations between Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) — a driving force behind the group — and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the senior-most Jewish member in the House and initially a skeptic of forming a caucus. It will be chaired by Nadler and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), leaders among progressive and moderate Jewish members, respectively.

While the group will be open to any member who self-identifies as Jewish and supports its mission, according to a source familiar with the situation, including the three Republican Jewish House members, there is currently no GOP co-chair. The caucus’s exact membership remains unclear. Wasserman Schultz nominated Nadler and Schneider, who also chairs the New Democrat Caucus, to lead the group.

The caucus, according to a release from Nadler and Wasserman Schultz, will “serve as an official forum for Jewish Members of Congress to exchange ideas and advocate for the issues important to the American Jewish community, while also serving as a bridge to other members and organizations within the House.”

Nadler said in a statement that the “need for this caucus is understandable” given the “unprecedented rising antisemitism in the United States and the challenges the American Jewish community has faced.”

He said that he had negotiated with Wasserman Schultz to create the proposal for the caucus, and credited her for her efforts that “successfully brought her long-time vision to a reality.”

“Education, understanding and strengthening relationships with other communities is critical to advancing Jewish community priorities,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “With antisemitism reaching record levels in the United States, it is more important than ever before that Jewish Members of Congress have a formal Caucus to represent the unique perspective of the Jewish American community,”

Schneider also said in a statement that he sees the caucus as critical at the current moment.

“For more than a decade, I’ve fought for the Jewish American community in Congress — not just as an advocate, but as a builder of bridges, strengthening relationships across the aisle,” Schneider said. “With antisemitism surging and the challenges facing our community growing more complex, now is the time for a dedicated, united voice in Congress. This Caucus isn’t just overdue — it’s essential. I’m grateful to Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her leadership and honored to help lead it alongside my friend Jerry Nadler.”

The prospect of launching a formal caucus was a controversial one among Jewish lawmakers when efforts first began to develop more than a year ago, particularly among progressive members. The group held an organizing meeting and received official recognition in late 2023 but public chatter had since died down.

Nadler was among those initially opposed to forming a caucus, expressing concerns about highlighting divisions among Jewish members, especially on Israel policy, as well as about launching a faith-based caucus. He also said he and other members hadn’t been consulted initially, and called the effort unnecessary.

In his statement, Nadler said that the group would not necessarily work to create unified opinion among all Jewish members.

“I am confident this caucus will bring Jewish members together to strive to achieve unity not unanimity, and will be a productive forum to discuss issues of import to the American Jewish community,” Nadler continued. “I look forward to our discussions and exchanging our many perspectives. After all, as the old adage goes: two Jews, three opinions.”

Nadler has long worked in an informal fashion to bring Jewish lawmakers together in both private meetings and in rare public statements.

Early proponents of the caucus were largely more moderate and pro-Israel Jewish lawmakers. Proponents have seen it as a way to give Jewish lawmakers a more formalized voice in congressional discussions.

“I have long believed that a Congressional Jewish Caucus will enhance our ability to advocate for the Jewish American community, so I am honored to have partnered with my dear friend Rep. Jerry Nadler in bringing together our colleagues to make this vision a reality,” Wasserman Schultz said in her statement. “Rep. Nadler’s fierce and long-standing leadership within the U.S. House of Representatives and the Jewish American community is unparalleled. I am thrilled to congratulate both him and Rep. Schneider for being elected as the Caucus’ founding co-chairs.”

According to a mission statement obtained by JI, the caucus aims to “bring the unique perspectives and lived experiences of the Jewish members of Congress to the important issues of the day.”

“United by common history, heritage, culture, and values, including a long-standing commitment to democracy, equality, diversity, civil rights, and civil liberties, the CJC is a forum where Jewish Members of Congress can gather to share experiences, exchange ideas and advocate for the issues important to the American Jewish community,” the mission statement continues. “The CJC also serves as a bridge to the other members and organizations within the House.”