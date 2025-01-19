Ugandan judge who backed Israel in genocide case poised to take over ICJ presidency

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

VP-elect Vance anticipates hostage deal in the ‘last day o...r two’ of Biden administration

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for American airlines to resume... flights to and from Israel’

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

Quick Hits

CHANGES IN ATTITUDE

Ugandan judge who backed Israel in genocide case poised to take over ICJ presidency

Sebutinde has been the lone dissenting voice on the court in recent rulings against Israel

Judges of the War Crimes Court (back row, L-R) El Hadji Malick, Teresa Doherty, Julia Sebutinde (chairwoman) and Richard Lussick (AFP PHOTO/POOL/ROBERT VOS / AFP / POOL / ROBERT VOS)

By
Danielle Cohen
January 19, 2025

The International Court of Justice is expected to see a meaningful change in leadership with Judge Julia Sebutinde promoted as acting president of the court upon former ICJ President Nawaf Salam’s resignation on Jan. 14.

Salam stepped down from the court after being tapped by the newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to serve as the country’s prime minister. Sebutinde, a Ugandan jurist, was elected vice-president of the ICJ in February 2024 and is expected to serve out the rest of Salam’s term as president until 2027.

Sebutinde made headlines last year when she was the only judge on the 17-member panel who voted against all six provisional measures adopted by the court that ruled Israel must prevent and punish incitement to genocide by its army acting against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Justice Aharon Barak, also on the panel, voted with her against four of them.

South Africa brought the case seeking an immediate cease-fire. In her dissenting opinion, Sebutinde wrote that the court must “refrain from micromanaging the hostilities in the Gaza Strip” and said that “the responsibility for the suffering of the Palestinians of Gaza does not lie only with Israel,” citing evidence that Hamas embeds itself in civilian areas and utilizes civilian infrastructure.

In July, Sebutinde was also the only justice to vote against all eight advisory opinions of the ICJ in a case which ruled Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and east Jerusalem to be illegal.

The timing of Sebutinde’s ascension to the presidency is auspicious for Israel, as the country has until July 2025 to file its defense against South Africa’s accusations of genocide.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice