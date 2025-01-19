CHANGES IN ATTITUDE

Ugandan judge who backed Israel in genocide case poised to take over ICJ presidency

Sebutinde has been the lone dissenting voice on the court in recent rulings against Israel

The International Court of Justice is expected to see a meaningful change in leadership with Judge Julia Sebutinde promoted as acting president of the court upon former ICJ President Nawaf Salam’s resignation on Jan. 14.

Salam stepped down from the court after being tapped by the newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to serve as the country’s prime minister. Sebutinde, a Ugandan jurist, was elected vice-president of the ICJ in February 2024 and is expected to serve out the rest of Salam’s term as president until 2027.

Sebutinde made headlines last year when she was the only judge on the 17-member panel who voted against all six provisional measures adopted by the court that ruled Israel must prevent and punish incitement to genocide by its army acting against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Justice Aharon Barak, also on the panel, voted with her against four of them.

South Africa brought the case seeking an immediate cease-fire. In her dissenting opinion, Sebutinde wrote that the court must “refrain from micromanaging the hostilities in the Gaza Strip” and said that “the responsibility for the suffering of the Palestinians of Gaza does not lie only with Israel,” citing evidence that Hamas embeds itself in civilian areas and utilizes civilian infrastructure.

In July, Sebutinde was also the only justice to vote against all eight advisory opinions of the ICJ in a case which ruled Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and east Jerusalem to be illegal.

The timing of Sebutinde’s ascension to the presidency is auspicious for Israel, as the country has until July 2025 to file its defense against South Africa’s accusations of genocide.