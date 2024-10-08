Ruth Marcus reflects on Unetaneh tokef’s power and pain after a year of loss

The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus considers the meaning of the Unetaneh Tokef prayer, which is recited during the High Holidays, after a year of trauma for the Jewish people.

“The centerpiece of the High Holiday liturgy is the Unetaneh Tokef, which builds on the notion that on Rosh Hashanah our fates are written in the Book of Life, and on Yom Kippur they are sealed. … This prayer has brought me to tears so many times — after losing a parent, grieving in advance for a friend with a terminal illness. Yet it has never felt so powerful, or so problematic, as this year. The Oct. 7 attack and its aftermath remind us of the inescapable fragility of life, with terrors that its ancient author — the prayer dates at least to the 11th century — could scarcely imagine. But, as with the horror of the Holocaust, the prayer also pushes us to grapple with how we think about God’s agency, God’s role in our fate, God’s very existence. Would a just God blow off Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s arm? Could a just God seal his fate, after 329 days in captivity? Would a just God ignore his mother’s prayers, his father’s righteousness?”