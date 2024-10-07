Matti Friedman examines the displacement haunting northern Israel

The Free Press’ Matti Friedman looks at the repercussions of the long-term mass displacement of Israelis from northern Israel.

“My visit evoked others — to Kraków, or Cairo, or Marrakech — the kind of places where the guides tell you that Jews once lived here, but not anymore. I thought of this evacuation as temporary, but that’s not the way it feels when you’re here. It felt like the landscape was slipping from our hands. Impermanence is the Jewish nightmare, one that was supposed to be solved by Zionism and Israel, as embodied by the people who founded Hanita. I wanted to ask them about it, but there was no one here. By evacuating civilians from 200 square miles of northern Israel, the government meant to save lives, and it did. But it also effectively declared that the communities here, denuded of residents, are legitimate targets. This reality may be changing now, as the Israeli offensive gains steam, but it hasn’t changed yet.”