Quick Hits

Tehran’s Choice
1 second ago

Thomas Kaplan explains how Oct. 7 shifted Israel’s approach to Iran

Tomer Neuberg/AP


By
JI Staff
October 7, 2024

In The Wall Street Journal, Thomas Kaplan considers how the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks shifted Israel’s approach to Iran.

“Is the ideological fetish of destroying Israel worth losing tens of millions of people — and the concomitant eradication of thousands of years of patrimony? Such is the question before Tehran. Having witnessed the daring and ruthless manner in which Israel executed in Lebanon the decapitation of Iran’s prize piece on the chessboard, not to mention the impressive long-range raids prosecuted on the Houthis in Yemen, Tehran should realize that the continued pursuit of nuclear weapons — successful or not — could be a death sentence for the regime and the Iranian nation.”

