Niall Ferguson has a stark warning for Israel’s future

In The Free Press, Niall Ferguson connects the horrors of the Holocaust to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.

“I believe there is not a person living in Israel — from the most left-wing journalists of Tel Aviv to the ultra-Orthodox of Jerusalem to the mystics of Tzfat — who did not see what I saw. October 7 was not just another terrorist attack. It was the prelude to Shoah II. That was why, when I traveled to Israel in February, I was not wholly surprised to encounter a people who, despite their compulsive political quarrels, were united in their resolve to do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening. I met no one who dissented from the proposition that Hamas should be destroyed. I met many whose only caveat was that Hezbollah — a bigger threat in military terms — should be destroyed first. I found few takers for the idea that Israel’s security would be enhanced by the creation of an independent Palestinian state. And I can recall nobody — not a single person — who opposed military action to defend Israel against its enemies, even if it meant putting themselves or their sons and daughters on the front line.”