Dartmouth’s Beilock avoids criticism as Ivy League faces antisemitism backlash

New York magazine’s Alexander Nazaryan spotlights Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock, who is the only Ivy League leader who has not come under fierce criticism over administrative handling of antisemitism.

“Some attribute this to the school’s overall more conservative reputation than its fellow Ivies, but it also has something to do specifically with Beilock, who came to the school with an unusual focus and background on how to promote the mental wellbeing of young people. When she took over in late September, Beilock was the first woman to lead the college in its nearly 300 years. At 48, she is also by far the youngest president in the Ivy League. (Most others are in their 60s.) And she hailed from the social sciences: Before becoming an administrator, Beilock had been a neuroscientist who studied emotional responses to stress. Her declared intent was creating a campus truly optimized for young brains to thrive and to avoid negative vortices of stress and despair — a goal she saw as achievable, but not really being done very well at other colleges.”