FBI reports record-high antisemitic hate crimes in 2023, up 63% from 2022

The FBI reported 1,832 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2023, the second-largest category of hate crimes reported last year

The FBI reported on Monday that antisemitic hate crimes hit record-high levels in the United States in 2023, increasing 63% from 2022, a rise that one Jewish leader called “staggering.”

In 2023, 1,832 anti-Jewish hate crimes were reported to the FBI’s data collection program, making up the majority of reported religious-based hate crimes (68%) and far outpacing any other type of religious-based hate crime. Those incidents encompassed 2,002 specific offenses against 2,069 victims (including both individuals and institutions).

Antisemitic hate crimes also made up 16% of all reported single-bias hate incidents reported in 2023, and were the second-largest category of hate crimes reported in 2023, behind anti-Black hate crimes (3,027 incidents) and ahead of anti-gay male crimes (1,037 incidents).

Of the reported 2,069 victims of anti-Jewish hate crimes, 1,060 suffered destruction of property or vandalism, 700 intimidation and 112 simple assault. Smaller numbers of victims faced larceny (84), aggravated assault (62), crimes against society (14), robbery (13), burglary (11) and arson (8).

One hundred twenty-eight of the reported victims were minors.

The FBI also reported 415 multiple-bias incidents. Anti-Muslim hate crimes (236) and anti-Arab hate crimes (123) were also up compared to 2022 levels — 158 anti-Muslim incidents and 92 anti-Arab incidents — but made up a much smaller proportion of the overall dataset.

Across the country, 16,009 law enforcement agencies reported hate crimes data to the FBI, covering 95.2% of the U.S. population, the FBI said. But many other agencies did not report any hate crimes last year.

​​The chairs of the Senate and House antisemitism task forces, Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), James Lankford (R-OK) and Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) said in a joint statement that they’re “deeply alarmed by the dramatic increase in hate crimes targeting Jewish Americans over the past year.”

They said that a “whole-of-government approach is needed to protect Jewish communities” and pledged to continue to work in a bipartisan fashion “to ensure the federal government keeps Jewish Americans safe.”

In a statement, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch called the increase in antisemitic crimes “earth-shattering” and “staggering,” saying the incidents have “taken a severe toll on so many American Jews’ way of life” and particularly victimized Jewish youth.

The AJC also warned, “Because many major cities continue to not report hate crimes, the true state of antisemitism in the U.S. is likely much worse than the record number of antisemitic hate crimes in the FBI’s data.”

Secure Communities Network CEO Michael Masters said in a statement that the “historic increase in hate crimes against the Jewish community, as demonstrated by both FBI and SCN data, underscores an unprecedented threat environment, particularly after the 07 October Hamas attacks.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement, “Although it’s encouraging to see more law enforcement agencies participating in reporting hate crimes data in 2023, we still have a long way to go toward ensuring comprehensive data collection that provides a more accurate picture of the lived experience of targeted communities across the country.”

Greenblatt added, “Data drives policy, and without having a complete understanding of the problem, we cannot effectively address this significant surge in hate violence.”

AJC and ADL called on Congress to pass legislation, the Improving Reporting to Prevent Hate Act, which aims to expand hate crime data reporting and improve data collection, as well as take other steps to prevent hate crimes and raise awareness.